Partygate and loss of confidence of his MPs forced Boris Johnson to resign, but there was a nastier, more unpleasant side to his cabinet.

Whilst Johnson was allegedly oblivious and unaware of the Partygate shenanigans within 10 Downing Street, holders of senior posts in his government were operating according to their own agenda. There have been accusations of bullying in the highest offices of state, and later, Johnson selected Nadhim Zahawi as chancellor of the Exchequer, who has now been sacked for concealing his multi-million pound fine by the taxation authorities.

Also, of course, there is the money that went to Tory cronies in the PPE and testing VIP scandals. Scandals where over-priced, unusable PPE was sourced from inexperienced and obscure companies (and we are now paying out still more millions for its destruction).