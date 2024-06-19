Jump to content
The ghosts of Tory past can’t help Rishi now

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 19 June 2024 17:27 BST
‘The inclusion of Johnson and Cameron in the election will undoubtedly push more voters towards other parties’ (PA Archive)

After 14 years of mismanagement, deceitful governance and obfuscation, Rishi Sunak compounds his party’s disgrace by enlisting the assistance of David Cameron and Boris Johnson to gain much needed votes.

Cameron gave us Brexit, and Johnson “got it done”. Both former PMs are tainted with failure.

What on earth were the Conservatives thinking of when this plan was hatched? The inclusion of these two men in the election will undoubtedly push even more voters towards other parties.

