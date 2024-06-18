Watch flock of sheep flee as Rishi Sunak and David Cameron try to feed them

Watch a flock of sheep flee as Rishi Sunak and David Cameron try to feed them during a general election campaign visit to Devon on Tuesday (18 June).

Mr Sunak and Lord David Cameron struggled to feed the animals on a Conservative campaign visit to a farm in north Devon.

The prime minister and Lord Cameron entered the sheep’s pen with buckets full of food for the animals.

“Come on,” Mr Sunak said as the flock ran to the other side of the pen.

“They don’t want to play ball,” a farmer accompanying Mr Sunak said.