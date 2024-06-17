Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent View

Reform UK’s blueprint for Britain is nasty, reckless and extreme

Editorial: Nigel Farage has outlined an election manifesto that is as fantastical as it is poisonous. It would be ruinous to the UK economy – and to our way of life

Monday 17 June 2024 21:15 BST
Comments
Nigel Farage at the launch of Reform UK’s ‘hastily collated rag-bag of populist ideas’
Nigel Farage at the launch of Reform UK’s ‘hastily collated rag-bag of populist ideas’ (Reuters)

Nigel Farage, the reincarnated leader of Reform UK, declares that his election manifesto “is not something with which we’re going to govern the country”. Not that anyone thought any such thing was about to befall the British people, but it is just as well that this hastily collated rag-bag of populist ideas is not about to collide with reality.

In the comically unlikely event of Mr Farage becoming prime minister, Reform’s manifesto – self-styled as “Our Contract With You” – would soon be the subject of a claim for breach of contract. Aside from its inherent dishonesty about the reasons for Britain’s economic and social challenges, it is utterly unimplementable.

As with Brexit, Mr Farage’s last ruinous project, the document is a fraud on the British people. We should all do well to remember what happened last time Mr Farage said he had all the answers. The Australian-style points-based migration he advocated, for example, he now denounces as a failure. The free trade deals with large dynamic nations such as the US, India and China have not materialised. Clacton, the Essex seaside town where he wants to be elected to parliament, remains untouched by Brexit benefits.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in