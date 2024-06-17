Reform UK’s blueprint for Britain is nasty, reckless and extreme

Nigel Farage, the reincarnated leader of Reform UK, declares that his election manifesto “is not something with which we’re going to govern the country”. Not that anyone thought any such thing was about to befall the British people, but it is just as well that this hastily collated rag-bag of populist ideas is not about to collide with reality.

In the comically unlikely event of Mr Farage becoming prime minister, Reform’s manifesto – self-styled as “Our Contract With You” – would soon be the subject of a claim for breach of contract. Aside from its inherent dishonesty about the reasons for Britain’s economic and social challenges, it is utterly unimplementable.

As with Brexit, Mr Farage’s last ruinous project, the document is a fraud on the British people. We should all do well to remember what happened last time Mr Farage said he had all the answers. The Australian-style points-based migration he advocated, for example, he now denounces as a failure. The free trade deals with large dynamic nations such as the US, India and China have not materialised. Clacton, the Essex seaside town where he wants to be elected to parliament, remains untouched by Brexit benefits.