Boris Johnson has made his priorities very clear
It would be thought to be reprehensible for a headteacher to go on an extended holiday in September, saying to colleagues: “I’ll see you when the clocks change, get in touch if you have a problem.”
Yet the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip seems to think it’s acceptable to absent himself for such a vacation when parliament is in session. The fact that Boris Johnson’s constituents, for the representation of whom he is paid a generous salary, may be in need of his support at a time of extreme economic crisis seems to sit lightly on his conscience.
Unsurprisingly, he has thought it advisable to cut short his holiday; not to respond to his constituents’ needs but, as ever, to serve his own ends.
