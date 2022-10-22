Jump to content

Boris Johnson has made his priorities very clear

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 22 October 2022 13:45
The ex-PM returned from his holiday as he weighs a bid for the Tory leadership

The ex-PM returned from his holiday as he weighs a bid for the Tory leadership

It would be thought to be reprehensible for a headteacher to go on an extended holiday in September, saying to colleagues: “I’ll see you when the clocks change, get in touch if you have a problem.”

Yet the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip seems to think it’s acceptable to absent himself for such a vacation when parliament is in session. The fact that Boris Johnson’s constituents, for the representation of whom he is paid a generous salary, may be in need of his support at a time of extreme economic crisis seems to sit lightly on his conscience.

Unsurprisingly, he has thought it advisable to cut short his holiday; not to respond to his constituents’ needs but, as ever, to serve his own ends.

