Boris Johnson has, at last, been persuaded to stand down as leader of the Conservative Party, and resign as prime minister. We might wonder what has caused him to finally see the light.

Any reasonable person would have agreed to go days or weeks ago. But he has always done what was best for Boris – not best for the country, not best for his party, but best for himself.

All the signs recently have indicated that he might have lost the plot. He said he was unable to remember what he had been told about Chris Pincher. He seemed unable to understand whether or not he was at a party. His general demeanour was one of bumbling incompetence.