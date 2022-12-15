As we come to the festive season, I urge everyone to spare a thought and give thanks to all the carers and other workers who forego their Christmas and New Year break to care for others. They will doubtless be out in all weather this winter to make sure people are kept safe and well. They are our heroes.

We can all do our best to help one another this Christmas. There are some for whom the festive period can be the loneliest time of the year, so if you know of anyone in that position, call in and say hello – it will make their day.

Here’s hoping for a better, happier and safer 2023 – Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!