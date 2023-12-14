Once again the annual Cop conference has shown that those making all the demands about stopping the use of fossil fuels are living in fantasy land. Instead of arguing over and over about the use of the term “phase out”, the meeting should have been addressing the real issue: that fossil fuel use will continue to be used until we rethink our global transport.

All the ships and aeroplanes will continue to rely on fossil fuels until they have new engines that work sustainably. Similarly, we have to have a world where there is sufficient infrastructure and charging points so electric vehicles can become more predominant as an alternative to diesel and petrol cars.

The meeting in Doha would have been far more productive if it had focused on how the world is going to develop new modes of transport. One thing is very clear. The Greens and climate activists are deluded if they think anyone can wave a magic wand that will provide an alternative to fossil fuel for many decades to come.