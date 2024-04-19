Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

David Cameron is proving he’s back not by political talent, but because of a lack of it

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 19 April 2024 16:28 BST
Comments
After his unsuccessful trip to Tel Aviv I can only imagine he is driven by hearing his own voice and seeing his own image regardless of content
After his unsuccessful trip to Tel Aviv I can only imagine he is driven by hearing his own voice and seeing his own image regardless of content (Maayan Toaf/Israel Gpo/ZUMA Pres)

With all the tragedy and death in both Gaza and Ukraine, the media is saturated by people calling for de-escalation, all of which falls on deaf ears.

And yet the worst offender is our own foreign secretary, David Cameron, elevated once again in political circles not by personal talent but by the paucity of it in today’s government. Trips to the US for meetings with people who refuse to see him or take his calls. Trips to Tel Aviv to be told “Thanks Dave, but we will make our own decisions”.

I can only imagine he is driven by hearing his own voice and seeing his own image regardless of content. Or is it a predilection for air travel? Remember his air commute between Newquay and London at the expense of Lex Greensill?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in