With all the tragedy and death in both Gaza and Ukraine, the media is saturated by people calling for de-escalation, all of which falls on deaf ears.

And yet the worst offender is our own foreign secretary, David Cameron, elevated once again in political circles not by personal talent but by the paucity of it in today’s government. Trips to the US for meetings with people who refuse to see him or take his calls. Trips to Tel Aviv to be told “Thanks Dave, but we will make our own decisions”.

I can only imagine he is driven by hearing his own voice and seeing his own image regardless of content. Or is it a predilection for air travel? Remember his air commute between Newquay and London at the expense of Lex Greensill?