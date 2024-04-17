Nigel Farage said he is going to make a big political decision within the “next few weeks” after he was quizzed on whether he would join the Conservative Party.

Mr Farage was quizzed on his political future after Liz Truss said she would like to see him “join the party”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (17 April), Ed Balls quizzed Mr Farage about his future plans.

He said: “In terms of what i may or may not do, I simply haven’t decided, but I notice Reform is getting stronger.

“I’m going to make a big decision about this within the next few weeks.”