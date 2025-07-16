Suspended Labour MP ‘can’t promise’ Starmer he won’t rebel again

Suspended Labour MP Brian Leishman was defiant in his promise that he could not guarantee he would rebel again

The MP for Alloa and Grangemouth was suspended alongside Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchcliff and Rachael Maskell on Wednesday (16 July).

They led a backbench rebellion over planned welfare cuts.

Mr Leishman's office confirmed he had had the whip “temporarily suspended”.

On whether he would rebel again, Mr Leishman told LBC on Wednesday evening: "I can’t give [Sir Keir Starmer] that promise… we don’t know what’s going on down the line."