Moment tractor smashes into homes after drug driver runs red light

A drug-driver crashed into a tractor, causing it to smash into a row of houses in Chester.

Matthew Cumpsty, 52, of Oldfield Drive, Great Boughton, drove a Mercedes E-Class through a red light into the path of a JCB tractor, Cheshire Police said.

The impact of the crash caused the tractor to veer off the road into a series of homes in Green Lane, leaving a trail of destruction.

Two houses suffered serious structural damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

Cumpsty appeared at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday (15 July) where he was handed a 12-month community order including 200 hours community service.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge and received a 16-month driving ban.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to drug-driving and dangerous driving.