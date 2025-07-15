Watch: Trapped bear wriggles itself free from storm drain

A trapped black bear managed to wriggle free from a storm drain in Colorado Springs last Thursday (10 July).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the city's Public Works brought them a key and their team were able to open the cover, before the animal squeezed itself out and climbed up a nearby tree.

"Bears typically stay in trees until darkness when they feel safe to leave," they added.

Officials explained that the bear likely became stuck after accessing the pipe for shade.