Rihanna’s sons steal show in custom Dior suits on red carpet

Rihanna's sons RZA and Riot stole the show on the Smurfs red carpet in mini custom Dior outfits.

The singer, 37, and her children, aged three and one, made their film premiere debut on Sunday (13 July).

Her youngest child sported an outfit from Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior Homme, while RZA was dressed in a white button-up and green cargo pants.

Rihanna is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky.

She paired a Saint Laurent Fall 2025 gown adorned with a green ribbon with a leather jacket.