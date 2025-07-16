Trump defends Pam Bondi over her inconsistent Epstein files comments

Donald Trump defended US Attorney General Pam Bondi over her inconsistent Epstein files claims in a press briefing at the Oval Office on July 16th, 2025.

Bondi appeared on Fox News in February, saying that the Epstein files were "sitting on [her] desk to be reviewed" with a promise that they would soon be released "out to the public".

However, not only did that release never happen, but in early July, the Justice Department put out a memo stating that there is no evidence of Epstein's "client list" existing at all.

After receiving questions from the press on the subject, Trump jumped to Bondi's defense, stating, "[Bondi] has got a lot of things she's working on," referring to the Trump administration’s current anti-immigration agenda.