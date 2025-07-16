Will Smith discovers surprising roots to town in Wales

Watch as Will Smith is ecstatic after he found out his connections to Wales, laughing as he calls himself “Welsh Smith”.

Appearing on BBC Radio Wales on Saturday (11 July), the actor and singer was left gobsmacked after host Lucy Owen revealed that Smith’s hometown of Wynnefield, Pennsylvania is named after a Welsh Physician, Dr Thomas Wynne.

“So I'm Welsh! I'm Welsh, basically. That's what we're saying,” Smith exclaimed. "Yes, Will! This is what I'm trying to say. You are Welsh, and we are claiming you,” Owen responded.

Smith also joked that he would change his name in light of the discovery.

“That might be my new name,” Smith laughed. “Welsh Smith. I'm gonna be Welsh Smith.”