The Duke of Sussex has landed in Angola 28 years after his mother, Princess Diana, embarked on a historic walk through a minefield in the country.

Prince Harry has travelled solo, without the Duchess of Sussex, to promote the work of the HALO Trust, a charity he is a patron of that works to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts.

Harry previously visited Angola in 2019, donning body armour and a protective visor while setting off a controlled explosion in a partially cleared minefield similar to one visited by his mother.

On Tuesday (15 July), the charity said Harry attended a discussion with the country’s president on removing landmines.