Video: Tomorrowland main stage consumed by enormous fire

A huge black smoke cloud billowed from a fire at the Tomorrowland music festival site in Belgium on Wednesday, 16 July.

No concerts were underway, and no injuries were immediately reported.

Footage showed flames and broad plumes of grey and black smoke consuming the main stage of the venue in the town of Boom.

Tomorrowland, which draws tens of thousands of visitors from around Europe to its festivals and events, was scheduled to start Friday.

Festival organisers said: "Our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.

"DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned... All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend."