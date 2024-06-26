In the past I have rarely commented on the debate surrounding trans people, essentially because in my opinion it is not an issue at all. Now, it seems that some of the people behind this bizarre, fruitless campaign (against trans women in particular) have turned their ire towards actor David Tennant.

Trans people have always been with us, they did not just appear when we arrived at a new millennium.

I can remember hearing about the community when I was at an all boys’ school in the seventies. No-one cared, even my parents who were born in the 1920s did not feel threatened or affronted by their existence.