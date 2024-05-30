As a longstanding Liberal Democrat, I do not share Diane Abbott’s political views. And, as a Jew, I find what she wrote in The Observer grossly ill-considered and highly offensive.

My late uncle, though, was a long-standing Labour councillor in her constituency, who was eventually forced out by extremists in his local party.

When he died in 1995, it would no doubt have been politically convenient for Abbott not to get involved. Instead, she delivered his funeral oration. That was an act of decency and showed her true character. I subsequently believe that what she later wrote in her open letter was an out-of-character mistake.