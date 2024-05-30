Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your View

Diane Abbott is the victim of a sordid stitch-up

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 30 May 2024 17:37 BST
Comments
‘I strongly believe that what Abbott wrote in her open letter was an out-of-character mistake’
‘I strongly believe that what Abbott wrote in her open letter was an out-of-character mistake’ (Getty Images)

As a longstanding Liberal Democrat, I do not share Diane Abbott’s political views. And, as a Jew, I find what she wrote in The Observer grossly ill-considered and highly offensive.

My late uncle, though, was a long-standing Labour councillor in her constituency, who was eventually forced out by extremists in his local party.

When he died in 1995, it would no doubt have been politically convenient for Abbott not to get involved. Instead, she delivered his funeral oration. That was an act of decency and showed her true character. I subsequently believe that what she later wrote in her open letter was an out-of-character mistake.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in