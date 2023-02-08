How have we got into this ridiculous situation in which the energy giants make obscene levels of profit, while everybody else worries about the cost of energy and whether they will survive the hike in prices?

Why does the government not oversee this situation and do something about it?

We have a multitude of so-called energy suppliers who are acting like parasites, sitting between producers and customers. These companies gamble on the future price of energy and offer “good” deals to attract customers. The financial experts were encouraging us to keep changing suppliers. ie, join in the fun of gambling! Of course, the whole system went pear-shaped as some of these “suppliers” went bankrupt and the government had to pick up the pieces.