With ‘freedom day’ must come a review into the handling of Covid

Wednesday 07 July 2021 11:46
<p>Boris Johnson has said we have to start “living with Covid” as legal coronavirus restrictions are expected to be eased on 19 July</p>

Now that ‘freedom day’ is within sight following the government’s transfer of responsibility for Covid to the people, the distractions of day to day management of the situation will be removed for the ministers involved.

There can therefore be no objection to starting the review of the handling of the Covid situation, which the government has so skilfully avoided to date.

Richard Elliott

