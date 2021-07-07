Coronavirus news - live: Ten thousand a day at risk of long Covid in UK as India warns of ‘revenge travel’
The UK government’s decision to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions this month will condemn thousands of young Britons to long Covid, experts have warned.
The British Medical Association told The Independent that up to 10,000 people could be struck down by the debilitating condition over the coming weeks, meaning it could be “the sting in the tail” of the pandemic.
The warning comes ahead of the lifting of the legal requirements to wear face masks on public transport and in shops and hospitality venues. Social distancing will also be scrapped from 19 July.
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, the chair of the APPG on coronavirus, said that long-Covid sufferers would be the “collateral damage” of Boris Johnson’s approach, with campaigners writing to health secretary Sajid Javid to reconsider the move.
Meanwhile, the Indian government has warned against what it described as “revenge travel”, noting the large numbers of people flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as states ease restrictions following the second wave.
It comes after several viral reports showing crowds of people not following social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviours in several popular Himalayan hill towns, photos the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research called “frightening”.
Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that violations of Covid rules now could nullify the progress made so far in the management of the pandemic.
India reported 43,733 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a slight increase on Tuesday, while the overall death toll rose by 930.
‘No sense’ in dropping face-mask rule, says Nobel laureate
It makes “no sense” for the government to drop mandatory face-coverings, a leading medical expert has said.
Sir Paul Nurse, a medical nobel laureate who heads the Francis Crick Institute, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s not unreasonable for the government to open the country up more, given the success of the vaccine rollout.
“But I’m really not sure it’s sensible to open up so much so fast when the level of infection is rising so quickly.”
He added that the latest decision was “political” and suggested that some of the government’s aims - like reopening the economy - could still be achieved while keeping some checks in place.
“It makes no sense not to insist on the wearing of masks. We need sensible, well thought out, good plans,” he said.
Thousands of Britons at risk of contracting long Covid
Thousands of young people could be at risk of contracting long Covid each day as a result of the government’s decision to lift more coronavirus restrictions, experts have warned.
From 19 July, people will no longer be required to wear face coverings or maintain social distancing.
Long-Covid campaigners said people with the condition were being treated as an “afterthought” by the government.
Andrew Woodcock and Sam Lovett report:
Thousands facing long Covid as ‘collateral damage’ of Boris Johnson’s decision to lift restrictions
Warning that debilitating condition could strike 10,000 a day
Supreme Court says people in mental health establishments must be vaccinated
The Supreme Court of India has directed the central government to ensure that all people in mental health establishments are vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest.
The court said that people in such establishments cannot go out for vaccination and states must ensure they are inoculated.
South Korea considers restrictions as Delta variant spreads
South Korea is witnessing a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant — which was first detected in India — spreads rapidly.
The country on Wednesday reported 1,212 new infections, its second highest number of daily new case ever.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said that if the situation is not under control in the next few days, “it might leave us with no choice but to impose the strictest of all social distancing levels.”
On vaccine donations to India, US says no delay on its part
The United States has said that the delay in sending Covid-19 vaccines to India is not from its side because New Delhi needs more time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.
A US embassy spokesperson told CNBC-TV18: “Once India works through its legal process, our donation of vaccines to India will proceed expeditiously.”
President Joe Biden had last month announced plans to share 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with other countries, including India.
Two doses of vaccine 95% effective in preventing deaths, finds study
A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are 95 per cent effective in preventing deaths due to the virus.
The study was conducted among 117,524 police personnel in the state of Tamil Nadu. It also found that a single dose is 82 per cent effective in preventing deaths.
India has so far fully inoculated less than 5 per cent of its population but aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday 7 July, 2021.
