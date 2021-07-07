✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

The UK government’s decision to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions this month will condemn thousands of young Britons to long Covid, experts have warned.

The British Medical Association told The Independent that up to 10,000 people could be struck down by the debilitating condition over the coming weeks, meaning it could be “the sting in the tail” of the pandemic.

The warning comes ahead of the lifting of the legal requirements to wear face masks on public transport and in shops and hospitality venues. Social distancing will also be scrapped from 19 July.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, the chair of the APPG on coronavirus, said that long-Covid sufferers would be the “collateral damage” of Boris Johnson’s approach, with campaigners writing to health secretary Sajid Javid to reconsider the move.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has warned against what it described as “revenge travel”, noting the large numbers of people flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as states ease restrictions following the second wave.

It comes after several viral reports showing crowds of people not following social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviours in several popular Himalayan hill towns, photos the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research called “frightening”.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that violations of Covid rules now could nullify the progress made so far in the management of the pandemic.

India reported 43,733 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a slight increase on Tuesday, while the overall death toll rose by 930.