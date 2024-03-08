Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

The Tories have lost the election. Now, they’re hoping the UK stagnates

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 08 March 2024 17:43
Comments
<p>The Budget’s prime purpose appeared to be to disrupt the nation’s finances – and an incoming Labour government</p>

The Budget’s prime purpose appeared to be to disrupt the nation’s finances – and an incoming Labour government

(House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, accused Amol Rajan of making comments that were “unworthy of the BBC” on the Today programme when the radio journalist merely stated the truth about the state of the nation. These have become standard Tory tactics: stoke the fires of a culture war and then deny the truth whenever they are exposed for their gross inefficiencies and incompetence.

Hunt knew that the phrase “unworthy of the BBC” would be headline-grabbing and contribute to the gagging of the nation’s broadcasters during this febrile year. Meanwhile, GB News continues to pump out its right-wing propaganda unchecked.

What was truly “unworthy” of the government was a Budget whose prime purpose appears to be to disrupt the nation’s finances so that an incoming Labour government will find it difficult to address the economic mess created by the Conservatives. Hunt’s tactics are tantamount to hoping that the nation stagnates for the next five years so that the Tories stand a better chance of being re-elected in the future. No thought, it seems, for the good of the nation; only for the party’s future prospects.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in