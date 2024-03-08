The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, accused Amol Rajan of making comments that were “unworthy of the BBC” on the Today programme when the radio journalist merely stated the truth about the state of the nation. These have become standard Tory tactics: stoke the fires of a culture war and then deny the truth whenever they are exposed for their gross inefficiencies and incompetence.

Hunt knew that the phrase “unworthy of the BBC” would be headline-grabbing and contribute to the gagging of the nation’s broadcasters during this febrile year. Meanwhile, GB News continues to pump out its right-wing propaganda unchecked.

What was truly “unworthy” of the government was a Budget whose prime purpose appears to be to disrupt the nation’s finances so that an incoming Labour government will find it difficult to address the economic mess created by the Conservatives. Hunt’s tactics are tantamount to hoping that the nation stagnates for the next five years so that the Tories stand a better chance of being re-elected in the future. No thought, it seems, for the good of the nation; only for the party’s future prospects.