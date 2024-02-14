Frankly, I’m irritated by the degree of criticism Keir Starmer has attracted over Gaza. If there was a “right course to steer” there would already be peace in the Middle East, bearing in mind the resources expended already trying to find a solution.

If more accomplished operators such as Tony Blair and Barack Obama have failed, what chance does someone who is relatively inexperienced in international affairs have at finding this “holy grail”? Starmer is the right man to solve Britain’s immediate problems; Palestine on the other hand has been a problem for at least 60 years, and may well be so for many more tragic years to come. Criticising political leaders on this subject is like castigating an alchemist for not yet being able to turn lead into gold.

David Smith