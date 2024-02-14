Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

There is no right course to peace in the Middle East

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 14 February 2024 18:01
Comments
<p>The degree of criticism Keir Starmer has attracted over Gaza is totally unjustified </p>

The degree of criticism Keir Starmer has attracted over Gaza is totally unjustified

(PA)

Frankly, I’m irritated by the degree of criticism Keir Starmer has attracted over Gaza. If there was a “right course to steer” there would already be peace in the Middle East, bearing in mind the resources expended already trying to find a solution. 

If more accomplished operators such as Tony Blair and Barack Obama have failed, what chance does someone who is relatively inexperienced in international affairs have at finding this “holy grail”? Starmer is the right man to solve Britain’s immediate problems; Palestine on the other hand has been a problem for at least 60 years, and may well be so for many more tragic years to come. Criticising political leaders on this subject is like castigating an alchemist for not yet being able to turn lead into gold.

David Smith

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in