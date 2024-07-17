Everyone wants more houses built. But, when you look at the rise in housing costs in recent decades, the majority of homes have been priced well beyond the reach of first-time or even second-time buyers.

Developers have been obliged to include “affordable” homes in their plans in the past. But, it has not been uncommon for them to wriggle out of this provision after being granted planning permission, so reducing even further any stock that is available at modest prices.

None of these issues is being discussed as the nation debates whether accelerated housing development should cover brown, grey or green fields, and Keir Starmer’s fledgling Labour government should acknowledge that the housing crisis is not just a problem of perceived planning constraints. It also arises from the harsh economics of developers’ profit motive.

Providing enough new “social” and “affordable” homes will require tougher legislation that places unchangeable obligations on developers to build significant numbers when planning permission is granted for development.

Ian Reid

Kilnwick

This is a critical moment for palliative care

We see opportunities to provide better end of life care for all in today’s King’s Speech. But end of life care must first be recognised as a vital part of our health and social care system for that to be successful.

Change is urgently needed. There is currently a significant unmet need for end of life care, and right now an estimated 25 per cent of people die without the right support, while 90,000 die in poverty every year.

As the new government looks to build “an NHS fit for the future”, palliative and end of life care must be recognised as a vital part of our care systems. We stand ready to work with the government to fix end of life care.

This is a critical moment for action as demand for palliative and end of life care is rising fast as our adult population ages, and increasing numbers of people are living with multiple health conditions.

The government must commit to making the necessary changes to fix end of life care – including going further with its Great British Energy bill to provide household energy security for dying people and extending support for carers and bereaved people in its Employment Rights Bill.

We’re ready to work with the government to deliver the change, and new solutions, urgently needed to improve end of life experience for everyone.

Matthew Reed

Marie Curie chief executive

At long last it’s time for change

At long last the prime minister has taken off the brakes that the Conservatives have put on Britain for the last 14 years.

Thankfully, this could mean more jobs, better transport, and the building of more homes and infrastructure in order to create wealth in every corner of our country.

It is the start of a new chapter after more than a decade of Tory chaos, division, and failure. I have no doubt that it will bring about transformative change for everyone across the country.

Geoffrey Brooking

Havant

Why are governments choosing poverty?

Angela Rayner recently tried to explain and justify why Labour can’t lift the child benefit cap, but this is patently untrue.

All governments make choices, and our new Labour government could lift the cap, but chooses not to. Just as all previous governments could have eliminated poverty in our nation by introducing a universal payment to its citizens.

Again, they choose not to. The question we should be asking is why our politicians continue to choose poverty for so many?

Richard Whiteside

Halifax

Trump hasn’t won just yet

Can I ask why everyone is talking about Donald Trump as though he is the current president of the US? He’s not.

He’s a former president whose term in charge was a disaster for our country, and yet many hang on his every word and pander to his every whim.

He has not won the 2024 election yet and, given his choice of running mate, for the sake of the country and the world I sincerely hope he doesn’t win again.

It’s time to reveal the rottenness at his party’s heart, and the threat that poses to the world, rather than waffle on about Joe Biden making a few verbal slip-ups on TV.

Ken Twiss

Cleveland

The perfect candidate

I hear there’s a team out there which is looking desperately for a new leader. They need someone with honesty and integrity, someone polite and intelligent, able to lead and inspire a team with dignity and empathy, not afraid to admit mistakes. Someone who has faced criticism with humility, is able to unify his team, and never resorted to divisive rhetoric.

The team might not always win, but they would certainly regain some much needed respect. There’s an excellent candidate with the perfect CV.

What a pity Gareth Southgate isn’t actually an MP.

Sue Breadner

Isle of Man