Liz Truss has done us at least one favour

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 27 October 2022 10:29
This wing of the party must now be discredited and in particular, the ex-secretary of state for business

This wing of the party must now be discredited and in particular, the ex-secretary of state for business

(AFP via Getty Images)

Thank you Sean O’Grady for your coruscating piece on the abysmal Jacob Rees-Mogg. He might pose as a gentleman, but Rees-Mogg has finally been exposed for what he is.

He and Truss tried to impose their idea of Brexit on us, and it was an ugly vision. It struck me that they acted as if the political reforms of the 1830s had never happened. They were governing for the top few percent. Maybe, given his soubriquet “minister for the 18th century”, this was not surprising.

Truss has partly done us a favour – this wing of the party must now be discredited and in particular, the ex-secretary of state for business.

