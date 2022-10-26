Sir Keir Starmer criticised the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing Rishi Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" in her re-appointment.

The cabinet minister was forced out by Liz Truss after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document from a personal email.

“He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security... party first, country second," the Labour leader said.

The prime minister has refused to deny that government officials raised concerns about the return of Ms Braverman, saying that she "accepted her mistake."

