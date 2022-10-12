Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng continue to spout their meaningless "growth, growth, growth" mantra, while simultaneously launching their fiscal missiles at a hapless population. It would appear that our only reliable shelter is offered by the hasty scrambling of the Bank of England. The discretionary U-turns give hope, though a general election is far too distant to offer relief.

There are two things being successfully cultivated by this government, and both are pernicious: firstly, the economic and social destruction wrought by their policies, and secondly, the alienation and related resentment of what must now be the majority of the population.

The government can only be forced to the ballot box by its own party. Should we entertain the faint hope of a rebellion from people who have amply demonstrated a willingness to pursue self-interest to the detriment of the country? In the meantime, the fathomless madness rolls on.