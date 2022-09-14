Perhaps people who object to protests in a time of national mourning would be better off adopting a position of aloof disdain, and ignoring the signs and comments which do not fit in with their own views?

It strikes me that such a non-reaction would be more quintessentially British than arresting those who protest, which is much more in keeping with a totalitarian state.

The MPs who voted through the flawed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act are responsible for the heavy-handed tactics of police (although these were, after the event, reined in by the Met). These led to considerable attention being given to the protests, and therefore more weight to the anti-monarchy message they proclaimed.