I have already expressed my opinion about Matt Hancock taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity. But once again he has managed to leave me almost lost for words.

He has decided not to stand for parliament in the next election – getting his announcement in just before he was sacked. So why doesn’t he do the decent thing and resign now? Oh I forgot – if he did that, he would have to stop drawing over £80k salary as an MP.

Why don’t the people in his constituency get enough signatures to invoke a by-election?John R. Chappell