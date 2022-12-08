Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why doesn’t Matt Hancock do the decent thing?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 08 December 2022 13:27
Comments
<p>Why don’t the people in his constituency get enough signatures to invoke a by-election? </p>

Why don’t the people in his constituency get enough signatures to invoke a by-election?

(Getty Images)

I have already expressed my opinion about Matt Hancock taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity. But once again he has managed to leave me almost lost for words.

He has decided not to stand for parliament in the next election – getting his announcement in just before he was sacked. So why doesn’t he do the decent thing and resign now? Oh I forgot – if he did that, he would have to stop drawing over £80k salary as an MP.

Why don’t the people in his constituency get enough signatures to invoke a by-election?John R. Chappell

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in