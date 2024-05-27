Jump to content
Lord Heseltine remains a Conservative worth listening to

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 27 May 2024 17:00 BST
Former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, during the campaign for a ‘Brexit ratification’ referendum in 2020
Former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, during the campaign for a ‘Brexit ratification’ referendum in 2020 (Getty)

For me, Lord Heseltine is the one and only Conservative hero (“Refusal to talk about Europe demeans us and the election”, Voices, 26 May) – and, as usual, regarding Britain’s relationship with Europe, he is spot on.

So far, during the election campaign, the topic of the UK rejoining the EU seems to be verboten – but it needs to be openly explored. Demoralised by the country’s standing in the world, and with red wall voters having been sold down the river, the public have rightly changed their minds about Brexit.

The EU has its own innate issues and problems – but Britain should be in there, with solutions and strategies, not languishing outside the tent with so very little to show for our disenfranchisement.

