Praise for the NHS can’t deflect from its problems

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 27 September 2023 17:29
<p>In a system that doesn't hold staff to account, they are untouchable </p>

In a system that doesn’t hold staff to account, they are untouchable

We have for a very long time had a culture that functions only in praise of those who work for the NHS.

While the vast majority of NHS workers are hardworking individuals devoted to serving the public and are deserving of praise, this culture has also framed any criticism of the NHS as hostile to the institution itself.

If you criticise our health system or anyone within it who takes advantage of their position you immediately become “anti-NHS” and a bad person.

