Wes Streeting’s recent statements on the NHS make no mention of the need to reform NHS bureaucracy, which was fattened by Margaret Thatcher in 1988 long before the days when email and instant messaging brought about the possibility of improved communication. Surely any funding needs to be prioritised for the customer interface?

Raise the top rate of income tax to 50 per cent – that is nothing compared to the 83 per cent rate that existed when Thatcher walked into No 10 in May 1979.

I believe that most rich people are prepared to pay more in taxes to help fund the NHS and other aspects of the public sector. A raise in taxation could help reform the service through mature negotiation, and not through top-down economics as it has been under the Tories.