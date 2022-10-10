Jump to content

Nicola Sturgeon speaks for most Scots with her view on the Tories

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 10 October 2022 14:19
Comments
There is no wonder Scotland wants independence

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When Nicola Sturgeon says she detests the Tories, I think she speaks for most Scots. When Liz Truss snubs and insults the Scottish electorate, the Tories think that’s acceptable.

There is no wonder Scotland wants independence. This Tory government is a disgrace.

Susan Lammin

