In addition to any other mistakes that president Putin might be making in regard to his latest opportunistic venture, one could argue that he should instead be wooing western Europe with the intention of becoming a part of it, rather than isolating Russia for the long term.

Russia, geographically, is largely European but, despite its large land mass, has a relatively small economy and could benefit greatly by strengthening its links to Europe. But, more importantly, it greatest long-term threat is China. China is much greater economically than Russia and, as demonstrated elsewhere (eg Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Pacific and Africa), its slow but sure geographic reach grows steadily.

Manchuria, currently a Russian “vassal” state, could indeed be compared to the situation of Ukraine in that, at the right moment (perhaps while Russia had 60 per cent of its forces in the west), China could simply walk in. Indeed, children in Chinese schools are taught that Manchuria is really a part of China. No wonder the Chinese president had a broad grin on his face when he met with Putin recently.