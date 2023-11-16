David Cameron resigned seven years ago. His close links to China through to his involvement in the Greensill lobbying scandal, leave many questions for him to answer – questions that should be answered before he has the power to vote on our laws, not after.

Even if the House of Lords appointments commission finds Cameron unsuitable to be a peer, the prime minister can ignore them anyway. That is a damning indictment of our broken political system.

The kneejerk making of policy on the fly is simply shocking, as is the way in which rules are ignored and overridden. The prime minister should not be able to appoint new lawmakers at a whim. That’s why we need a new second chamber that better represents the people.