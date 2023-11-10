The recent statement from No 10 (about Suella Braverman) is both illogical and flawed in equal measure. How can you have full confidence in someone if they defy and embarrass you?

This is now turning into a farce. Rishi Sunak looks like a scared schoolboy in all of this, where even is he?

He needs to show he’s in charge and sack the home secretary immediately, that would close all this out. This delay further undermines and belittles him.