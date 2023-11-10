Jump to content

Your view

Sunak needs to show who’s in charge

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 10 November 2023 17:25
Rishi Sunak looks like a scared schoolboy in all of this

Rishi Sunak looks like a scared schoolboy in all of this

(PA Wire)

The recent statement from No 10 (about Suella Braverman) is both illogical and flawed in equal measure. How can you have full confidence in someone if they defy and embarrass you?

This is now turning into a farce. Rishi Sunak looks like a scared schoolboy in all of this, where even is he?

He needs to show he’s in charge and sack the home secretary immediately, that would close all this out. This delay further undermines and belittles him.

