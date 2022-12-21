Jump to content

Most people in Britain know who’s really to blame for strikes

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 21 December 2022 12:32
<p>Tory spending cuts over 12 years have made the NHS a place where staff are unable to care properly for their patients</p>



(Getty Images)

Steve Barclay is condemning striking healthcare workers for putting the public at risk. He clearly hasn’t understood the significance of the NHS strike measures being set at a higher bar than what many people have been experiencing lately. If we get a better service when nurses and paramedics are striking than when they are all at work, then the problem is clearly with this government.

He might like to consider the impact of a hard Brexit which decimated an already denuded workforce, and the rejection of the EU’s offer to delay the implementation of this when a global pandemic came along, enabling a failing government to blame Covid for any and every negative associated with Brexit.

Then there’s the government partygoers who regularly clapped the healthcare professionals who were dying as they attempted to cope with Covid, using ineffective PPE which raked in millions for Tory pals. “Let the bodies pile high!” is a statement not attributed to nurses or paramedics, but to the Tory prime minister of the time.

