I have to admit that Dominic Cummings was right. In his prediction for 2022, he said there was an “85 per cent chance” that a new prime minister would take over. I didn’t quantify my assumption so precisely, but I too started the year thinking that Boris Johnson was unlikely to survive it. Looking back over my articles this year, I must report in all humility that I sometimes got it right.

Although Johnson had won a stay of execution when the police announced an investigation into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, I thought he had become a liability to his party. By 5 February, I said: “We are at the last-moment doubts stage of the defenestration of Boris Johnson. Conservative MPs have decided that the prime minister must go. What is holding them back is not knowing what will happen next. They think Rishi Sunak would win the leadership election, but they cannot be sure.”

I had no idea that we were going to end up with Liz Truss as prime minister for seven weeks, followed by Sunak being imposed on a reluctant Conservative Party in the country by MPs, but I had an inkling that what the Tory party should do and what it would do might not be the same.