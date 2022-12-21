Elon Musk will resign as Twitter CEO if he can find a 'foolish enough' replacement

Elon Musk has said that he will step down as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds a “foolish enough” replacement.

The statement comes after users overwhelmingly voted to oust the billionaire from his position in a poll he set up himself.

Musk then decided that only Twitter Blue users would be able to vote in polls going forward.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams,” Musk said.

