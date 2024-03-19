Jump to content
Tuesday 19 March 2024 18:10 GMT
<p>I watched with dismay – but no surprise – as all 10 of the Lords’ amendments were voted down by the Conservative Party </p>

(PA Archive)

I’m appalled at the government throwing out the Lords’ amendments to its Rwanda Bill, which would have protected Afghans – who risked everything to fight alongside the UK against extremists – from being deported to Kigali. This suggests both a disregard for those who have helped this country, and a pecking order based on ethnicity.

I suspect if those in a similar position as the Afghans happened to be European, the result of the Commons vote would have been altogether different.

David Felton

