Tony Blair will only hurt – not help – the Labour Party

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 22 September 2023 15:45
<p>If Blair were seen to be involved in the workings of the present Labour party, there would be a backlash from good and honest Labour voters </p>

I feel compelled to respond to Judith A Daniels’ recent letter suggesting that a blighted Tony Blair should be allowed – in fact encouraged – to have anything to do with our future ever again.

Keir Starmer is doing a magnificent job ridding Britain of this incompetent, untrustworthy Tory government. He certainly doesn’t require Tony Blair to assist. If he were seen to be involved in the workings of the present Labour party’s push for government there would be a backlash from good and honest Labour voters.

In my view, Blair was leniently judged for lying to the British public over a war which sent many to their deaths, maimed many more and further destabilised the Middle East. Let us leave the current Labour Party to win the next election – they are doing a fine job.

