When will Western governments wake up to the fact that Ukraine is fighting to preserve the future freedom of the entire continent? Are politicians so distracted that they don’t realise that Ukraine needs all countries to send ammunition urgently rather than get tied up in relatively minor squabbles amongst themselves?

This government needs to properly face up to enemies of the country both outside our borders and within if we are to have a democratic future. What future can any party promise at the next UK general election?

Jonathan Longstaff