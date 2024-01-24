Right now, the only thing standing between us and the global catastrophe of a Trump presidency is Nikki Haley.

Not Joe Biden, whose shortcomings as a candidate are well documented. Nor, of course, Ron DeSantis, a man who makes Trump seem a paragon of shrinking modesty. No. It’s Haley. That’s it. Her or Donald. That’s the choice – and Americans who fear another Trump presidency of chaos, fire and fury should really consider supporting her.

If you think that US democracy and the stability of the world can withstand another onslaught by this vengeful man-baby, then go right ahead and vote for the Maga candidate. If you think America needs a real change from perpetual gerontocracy, then you need to do everything you can to get Haley nominated. Doing so could save the Republican Party, America and the world.