Comment

The last line of defence against Trump 2.0: Nikki Haley (and 91 felony charges)

The former president seems on course to win the Republican Party’s nomination once again, writes Sean O’Grady. But will Haley emerge as a dark horse – and help the US avert disaster?

Wednesday 24 January 2024 14:59
Republican candidate Nikki Haley, 52, was the US ambassador to the United Nations, so she knows Trump's flaws better than most

Republican candidate Nikki Haley, 52, was the US ambassador to the United Nations, so she knows Trump’s flaws better than most

(AFP via Getty Images)

Right now, the only thing standing between us and the global catastrophe of a Trump presidency is Nikki Haley.

Not Joe Biden, whose shortcomings as a candidate are well documented. Nor, of course, Ron DeSantis, a man who makes Trump seem a paragon of shrinking modesty. No. It’s Haley. That’s it. Her or Donald. That’s the choice – and Americans who fear another Trump presidency of chaos, fire and fury should really consider supporting her.

If you think that US democracy and the stability of the world can withstand another onslaught by this vengeful man-baby, then go right ahead and vote for the Maga candidate. If you think America needs a real change from perpetual gerontocracy, then you need to do everything you can to get Haley nominated. Doing so could save the Republican Party, America and the world.

