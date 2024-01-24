Trump beats Haley in New Hampshire: How it happened

Former president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Mr Trump had an insurmountable lead against his opponent Nikki Haley, with 54 per cent of the vote. Speaking after the call, Haley said she intended to continue her campaign to South Carolina where she’s a former governor.

The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican frontrunner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Mr Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.