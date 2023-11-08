So debt is falling, is it, Rishi? Whoops, there goes your reputation

Boris Johnson is no longer an MP because his fellow MPs concluded that he was guilty of deliberately misleading the House of Commons. He said things about gatherings in Downing Street that he knew, or should have known, were untrue.

That was one of the reasons for welcoming the arrival of Rishi Sunak as prime minister. He promised, as he reminded us yesterday in his introduction to the King’s Speech documents, “integrity, professionalism, accountability”, and, he claimed, “that’s what we have delivered”.

It was unfortunate, then, that he also broadcast a video yesterday setting out what he had achieved in his first year as prime minister and what he hoped, through the measures in the King’s Speech, to achieve in the future. He said: “Inflation is down, easing the burden of the cost of living, the economy is growing and debt is falling.”