The contrast between the front-runner and the second-placed candidate was stark this week. Angela Rayner posted a TikTok video of her having her hair done like a normal person. Then she arrived at the weekly meeting of Labour MPs on Monday looking relaxed, smiling and with great hair, to hear Keir Starmer beg for his job.

Wes Streeting, on the other hand, was engaged in a bold operation to try to save his undeclared campaign from being dragged into the abyss by his association with Peter Mandelson.

Streeting published his WhatsApp messages with the former US ambassador to get them out in the open before 10 Downing Street released them with all the other material demanded by Kemi Badenoch’s humble address – to the annoyance of the police who last week launched a criminal investigation into claims that Lord Mandelson passed sensitive government information to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

By cheekily stealing a march on his cabinet colleagues – ministers have now been warned by the Cabinet Office not to follow suit – Streeting was able to kill the rumours swirling that his messages would contain career-ending embarrassments.

Some of the messages were certainly embarrassing. He agreed with Mandelson that “the government problems do not stem from comms” [communications]. He said the government had “no growth strategy at all”. And he signed off some messages with an “x”, although the overall tone was not intimate and the infrequency of their interactions was consistent with Streeting’s account: “The reality is I maybe had dinner with Peter Mandelson on average once a year.”

But the second purpose was to advertise Streeting’s support for recognising the Palestinian state – a position on which he had sought Mandelson’s advice. Talk about turning a problem into an opportunity.

Streeting knows that most Labour members, who have the final vote in a leadership election, think he is a Blairite right-winger. For them, Mandelson, even before the Epstein revelations, represented everything they didn’t like about the New Labour era. But the same members care about Palestine, and thought – as Streeting said to Mandelson in June – that Israel was “committing war crimes before our eyes”. They agree with him that the Israeli government “talks the language of ethnic cleansing”.

I don’t know how effective this pitch to the pro-Palestinian left will be, although it was notable that in a Survation/Labour List poll of Labour members just before the Epstein files were published, Streeting had narrowed the gap with Rayner. Whether this reflected Streeting’s tilt to the left, or his achievements on the NHS, or the departure of Corbynite Labour members to the Greens and other, smaller parties is unclear.

All we know is that Streeting is fighting his corner with some aggression. People around the prime minister are said to be annoyed with him for unilaterally publishing his WhatsApps – and today the Cabinet Office shut the stable door, telling cabinet ministers not to follow Streeting’s example.

Meanwhile, Rayner, the party members’ favourite (excluding the ineligible Andy Burnham), sails serenely on. Last week, she led the calls for independent vetting of the Mandelson documents withheld for reasons of national security. Yesterday, she issued a butter-wouldn’t-melt statement of support for the prime minister after the cabinet’s orchestrated response to Anas Sarwar’s call for Starmer to stand down.

Hair apparent: Angela Rayner has had her hair done ( TikTok/@natalie.blow51.jones )

Westminster was alive with speculation last night about what Starmer might have offered her for that statement. He has already said publicly that he wants her back in government – has he now discussed a specific job and the timing in relation to HMRC settling her tax affairs or the May local elections?

I do not think that he needed to. She is not ready to launch her campaign publicly, and after the cabinet rallied round Starmer, it was in her interest to join the show of party unity. Labour members prize discipline and loyalty above internal factional interests.

So she will wait, knowing that the next time Starmer stumbles, she is better placed than any other candidate to succeed him. Streeting is most likely to be her main opponent, although it was striking that Ed Miliband was coincidentally on the media round this morning.

He denied that he wanted to be prime minister or chancellor. “Oh God, no, don’t be ridiculous. I’m happy doing the job I’m doing,” he told LBC. But this gave him the chance to blow another trumpet popular with Labour members, saying he was “passionate about issues around climate change, and passionate about the opportunity as well for energy security for good jobs”.

If those are the candidates – Rayner, Streeting and Miliband, in that order – is it any wonder the cabinet drew back from the brink yesterday?