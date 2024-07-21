Why wine should always be paired with music

We all have smells and tastes lodged deep in our memory, which can, in a heartbeat, transport us back to a moment in time that we may have long forgotten. Every time I bake with my son, I have flashbacks to the same experience when I was three years old. The taste of cake batter and the smell of a plain sponge baking in the oven is enough to whisk me back to my playgroup in the Eighties.

Music can do the same thing – which is why, like food, it so often makes a perfect accompaniment to wine.

Music can be a deeply sensory, emotional and visceral pleasure. It moves us in ways that are mysterious and profound. It captures feelings, and moments, preserving them in auditory amber.

Wine does the same thing. Each bottle is a beautiful snapshot of a landscape, reflecting the conditions of that year. Fermentation is a joyous alchemy that quite literally sings to us – something you’ll know if you ever have the pleasure of listening to an open-top barrel of grapes fermenting.

A study undertaken by Susan Lin MW, a California-based master of wine, set out to discover whether listening to classical music while drinking wine can elevate the whole experience. Lin looked specifically at “influences of classical music on the perception of a brut non-vintage champagne”.

This area of study is known as “cross-modal perception”, and looks at why people make intuitive connections between unrelated stimuli. In the case of Lin’s research, this was the taste of champagne combined with the aural stimulus of listening to classical music. Her findings showed that combining the two pleasures can, in fact, heighten both.

Of course, much like the wine you love, the music you enjoy is highly personal to the individual. That’s why it’s important, when matching the two, to think about their complementary and contradictory qualities.

Is the wine you have chosen light or full bodied? Is it deep and rich, or zingy and fresh? Is it a party crowd-pleaser, or something you want to take your time with and linger over?

What about the music? What is its timbre? Does it have a full, deep tone, or is it lifted and melodious? Does it have a high pitch or a fast tempo?

I love considering what music might work with wine – the options are limitless – but here are a few of my favourite pairings:

As it’s summer, that can often mean one wine rules the roost: a delicious rosé. Next time you’re opening a bottle and pouring yourself a chilled glass, try listening to Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” – it is one of the most beautiful pieces of music ever composed. I’d suggest finding a patch of dappled shade, laying out a blanket and enjoying the wine whilst listening to the wistful notes of summer. Look out for an English rosé made from pinot noir grapes to enhance the whole experience.

Perhaps you’re having a BBQ in the coming weeks, now the sun has finally got his hat on and is coming out to play. Give the Paris-based, Argentinian-tango-inspired group Gotan Project a listen, whilst sipping a juicy red from southern France. You may find that the rhythmic groove and energy of the music enhance the spicy, deep fruits of the wine. It doesn’t have to be a fancy bottle – look for something from Corbières or Minervois.

And what about jazz? Bill Evans’ “Peace Piece” is one of the most hauntingly enigmatic compositions I know – this free-form modal jazz work has influenced so many greats, including Miles Davis. It is ethereal, delicate, languorous, and utterly perfect to listen to whilst enjoying a glass of pinot noir from Burgundy. It needs to be refined and poised, so look for something from Volnay or Chambolle-Musigny – while the wines aren’t cheap, they are a total treat, especially when enjoyed with Evans’ masterpiece.

And finally, if you’re yearning for something that has a touch of country rusticity yet is still utterly uplifting, try listening to Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Midnight in Harlem”. The lilting country rhythm reveals something that’s lush, smooth and generous – I’d listen to it with a traditional style rioja, and most certainly a group of friends.

Music gives us so much pleasure – it helps us to process emotions and reveal feelings in a truly unique way. Adding the delight of wine to that occasion can only elevate the experience of both.

Rosamund Hall (DipWSET) is a freelance writer and wine expert