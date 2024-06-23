Jump to content
When it comes to British wine production, everything’s coming up rosé

While we’re still a long way from the UK industry rivalling its more established relatives on the continent, home-grown tipple is in a boom period, and could one day become the envy of the world, writes wine expert Rosamund Hall

Sunday 23 June 2024 14:04 BST
Winemakers in both France and Italy have recently expressed an excitement for the UK and our burgeoning wine industry
Winemakers in both France and Italy have recently expressed an excitement for the UK and our burgeoning wine industry (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

I like to think I’ve been a lover of English wine since long before it was popular. My first exposure to the good stuff came at the tender age of nine, when I won a grape-crushing competition on a family day trip to the English Wine Centre in Alfriston, East Sussex. Back in the early nineties, I don’t think anyone would’ve predicted the astonishing growth in our home-grown sector. I was excited then, but I’m really excited now.

English and Welsh wine is in the ascendancy. This week, Chapel Down’s Rosé Brut NV was awarded one of the Best in Show medals at the prestigious Decanter World Wine awards – beautifully timed for English Wine Week. Whilst it may not seem like a big deal, it’s the first time an English wine has ever graced the list, which is highly regarded globally.

In addition to Chapel Down placing in the top 50, overall the UK had its best year to date in the competition, winning 186 medals – up from 143 last year – in a field of 18,143 wines from 57 countries. The judges said they “found the wine hard to resist”, adding: “Its petal pink couldn’t look prettier in the glass, while the aromatic fruits are satisfyingly restrained and subtle, and the palate clean emphatic.” Alluring praise indeed.

